GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the year for FY22.



Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Bailey, from Thorntown, Indiana, was named Bluejacket of the Year for Great Lakes. Bailey is assigned to NSGL security department. He has been in the Navy for one and half years and aboard Great Lakes for a year.



“I felt honored when I was nominated for this award, but winning it is an even greater feeling,” said Bailey. “I couldn't have done it without all the support I have both at work and in my personal life.”



Bailey is responsible for controlling entry and exit throughout the entire instillation. He is also responsible for issuing arms and ammunition to all NSF and personnel committed to protecting Great Lakes.



“My favorite part of the navy is getting to meet and interact with new people every day,” said Bailey. “I also love how there is no cap on how far you can advance, you can go as high as you want as long as you're willing to put in the work.”



For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:04 Story ID: 440582 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bluejacket of the Year: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Bailey, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.