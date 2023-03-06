Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bluejacket of the Year: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Bailey

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the year for FY22.

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Bailey, from Thorntown, Indiana, was named Bluejacket of the Year for Great Lakes. Bailey is assigned to NSGL security department. He has been in the Navy for one and half years and aboard Great Lakes for a year.

    “I felt honored when I was nominated for this award, but winning it is an even greater feeling,” said Bailey. “I couldn't have done it without all the support I have both at work and in my personal life.”

    Bailey is responsible for controlling entry and exit throughout the entire instillation. He is also responsible for issuing arms and ammunition to all NSF and personnel committed to protecting Great Lakes.

    “My favorite part of the navy is getting to meet and interact with new people every day,” said Bailey. “I also love how there is no cap on how far you can advance, you can go as high as you want as long as you're willing to put in the work.”

    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:04
    Story ID: 440582
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bluejacket of the Year: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Bailey, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MA
    BJOY
    NSGL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT