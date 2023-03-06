Women’s History Month at PoM: Stephanie Schafer

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (March 16, 2023) – In honor of Women’s History Month, Presidio of Monterey public affairs shares the stories of three women serving the Monterey military community who epitomize resiliency, strength and commitment to our nation. These women bring nearly a century’s worth of collective experience within the military community and positively impact the lives of service members and families each day.



Over the years, they have observed countless changes for women in the military community while serving as active-duty service members, volunteers, spouses, mothers, military children, civilian employees and leaders. Their achievements and contributions significantly benefit our nation through the positive impact these women have in the communities they live in. Here is the story of Stephanie Schafer, edited for length and clarity.



1) What is your history serving and working around the military community?



I graduated high school in 1978 and two weeks later I was in basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, on my way to becoming military police. At the end of that enlistment, which I spent the whole enlistment in Germany, I went into the guard. I spent some time in the National Guard as a noncommissioned officer and then took a break in service for family reasons. After my break in service, I reenlisted, but I enlisted in the Navy Reserves. And this is advice I would give to any service member: Don’t give up stripes for anything! I did give up stripes [rank] so I had to earn those back. I worked in Navy intelligence, so I went to their schools and that was very interesting and fun. I finished that up and got myself into a branch transfer back into the National Guard and then I stay mostly Guard after that between some active-duty time and deployments, and sometimes just being a regular Guard Soldier.



2) When did you first begin serving or working with the military community and how are you serving today?



I originally enlisted in 1978, but I started as an Army civilian in 2014 while I was still serving in the National Guard—a lot of Guard Soldiers do both. I spent 2005-2014 doing what’s called “order hopping.” So, you are in the guard and occasionally you are on active duty, but you spend most of your time on various sets of orders. While order hopping, I’ve done counter drug work, various deployments and even language school. That’s how I ended up here. I had been at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, first as an Arabic student, and then as it got near graduation my first sergeant asked if I would like to become a platoon sergeant. I thought DLI without homework! What’s not to like? I said yes and I ended up doing that for two years.



At the end of that two years, I was offered an opportunity to build the sexual assault response coordinator program for DLI because that was just being built. I built that Sexual Assault Response Coordinator program and then the Garrison approached me and offered me the opportunity to build a Garrison SARC program when I got off orders. I saw the opportunity for steady employment and not having to worry about lining up orders to make sure I have a job. In October of 2014 I became a Department of the Army civilian. My first DA civilian role was serving as the Garrison SARC and now I currently serve as the workforce development program analyst within the Directorate of Human Resources for the Garrison command. I help guide workforce training developments and help employees access the larger organizational training opportunities that exist. I also help process the awards program and assist with the quarterly garrison awards ceremonies. It’s rewarding because I get to help people move forward in their careers in one capacity or another.



3) What do you find most rewarding about serving the military community?



This is where my patriotism really comes out. I joined the Army as a baby—and that really colored my world view and how I feel about my country and service and the importance of having a strong functional military. I really like serving my country and having those battle buddies and all the opportunities you get for leadership at such an early age. There’s so much opportunity for growth—the military has grown so much from the standpoint of how it takes care of its Soldiers and the services that are available. I just really like being a part of something that really matters.



Personally, a career in the military has afforded me such great opportunity to see the world. I’ve spent time in Germany, Afghanistan, Jordan, Crete, Morocco, China, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, afloat off the Asian Coasts and time aboard a Tunisian Ship in the Mediterranean. I’ve worked with the Marines, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Defense; national counter-drug operations and spent time training various Middle Eastern and North African militaries. Where else can you get that life experience?



4) Throughout your career working with the military community, what types of changes have you seen for women? What has changed most?



When I first joined the military women were brand new being allowed into the Military Police Corps. I don’t know if we were the first—but we were one of the first to be a joint male and female class in basic training together. It was … not real great. There was a lot of sexual harassment at that time, and even when you get to your unit—where even the established MP units aren’t used to having women around. You’d show up to your unit and there were a lot of assumptions about you before you arrived just because you’re a woman. We had to work our butts off and perform better than everyone to overcome those preconceived notions, just to be accepted as a Soldier. As a woman you really had to work so hard to get that respect.



Sexual harassment policy has improved significantly since then. For a long time, there wasn’t anything about sexual harassment, and then there was Prevention of Sexual Harassment, or POSH, for a while and now the SHARP program. The policy has just come a long way in that whole SHARP program.



The uniforms have changed significantly. When I first joined, the women’s uniform was so bad! As we were getting done with Advanced Individual Training, we were allowed to wear the men’s uniform instead of the women’s uniform. We were still wearing the pickle suits back then. We went from a special women’s uniform that was just terrible with buttons up the side and stockings that ripped. The boots had no tread and were pointy and awful. As soon as we could we started wearing men’s uniforms. And finally, in recent years, uniforms specifically catered toward women were made available.



I just think the opportunities for women have become so much better over the years. I see a lot more inclusivity coming much easier now than when I first started out. It was such a fight to have women MPs and now we have women Rangers. That’s a long way!



5) You have a wealth of experience working as a woman in the military community, and you are a leader. What advice can you offer to other aspiring female leaders in the military community?



Don’t be afraid to own your space. You have a right. You have a voice. There are going to be people who don’t want to hear what you have to say. That’s going to happen to everyone regardless of gender. When that happens, don’t immediately assume it’s about gender. Don’t look for reasons to be offended. You will be offended sometimes. Don’t waste your time being upset about it. Get up and keep moving forward.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions if you aren’t getting the answers you’re looking for. Don’t wait for anyone to give you anything. Go get it!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:41 Story ID: 440567 Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month at PoM: Stephanie Schafer, by Noah Rappahahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.