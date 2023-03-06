Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy suicide prevention program manager trains garrison workforce members

    Fort McCoy suicide prevention program manager trains garrison workforce members

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's suicide prevention program manager with the Directorate of...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's suicide prevention program manager with the Directorate of Human Resources, talks about suicide prevention with Fort McCoy Garrison workforce members March 3, 2023, in the building 60 auditorium at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The effort was part of annual training at the installation.

    Rogalla discussed how suicide is never an easy or comfortable subject for discussion, but that it's important to learn to recognize the risk factors as a simple and very important first step.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

