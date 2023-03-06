Photo Essay: Fort McCoy suicide prevention program manager trains garrison workforce members

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's suicide prevention program manager with the Directorate of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's suicide prevention program manager with the Directorate of Human Resources, talks about suicide prevention with Fort McCoy Garrison workforce members March 3, 2023, in the building 60 auditorium at Fort McCoy, Wis. The effort was part of annual training at the installation. Rogalla discussed how suicide is never an easy or comfortable subject for discussion, but that it's important to learn to recognize the risk factors as a simple and very important first step. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's suicide prevention program manager with the Directorate of Human Resources, talks about suicide prevention with Fort McCoy Garrison workforce members March 3, 2023, in the building 60 auditorium at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The effort was part of annual training at the installation.



Rogalla discussed how suicide is never an easy or comfortable subject for discussion, but that it's important to learn to recognize the risk factors as a simple and very important first step.



