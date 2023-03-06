Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver | Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo, 423d Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, poses for...... read more read more

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.16.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    1. What does Women's history mean to you?

    "To me, Women's History means recognizing and celebrating all the
    achievements, contributions, and opportunities women have created for our
    nation throughout the years. From the historic women's rights movement that fought for suffrage and the right to vote, to contemporary achievements such as winning back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, and the simple ability to serve our country, women have always played a critical role in society."


    2. Why is it important that we celebrate Women's history month and it's
    significance to women around the world?

    "It is important we celebrate Women's History month because it's a great time to pause and reflect on how far women have come in today's day and age compared to how women used to be treated. As someone who comes from a Latino background that has accommodated to "machista" culture, I find it remarkable that I am breaking outdated generational norms and traditions, allowing me to be the independent woman I am today. I take this with me on the job as well. I remember working at the gate as a Security Forces member during my first base assignment and how little girls high-fived me and thanked me for my service. Even though it may seem like a small gesture, it meant a lot to me and gave me a sense of pride, because I did not have such experiences growing up."


    3. How does woman who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an
    impact on your career?

    "Looking back specifically on women achieving great things in the Air Force
    has definitely inspired me. Being a woman in a male-majority military has
    showed me that you truly can do anything you set your mind to. I have never once felt disrespected, or made to feel any less in my military career
    because I am a female. I'm not sure if I would be able to say the same if I
    where to put myself in the shoes of the women who first joined the service
    back in 1948. I look up to individuals like CMSgt Bass who appreciates and
    recognizes Security Forces members for what they do regularly and my
    previous supervisor, TSgt Davis, who has taught me a lot about leadership, a supervisor that looks out for and takes care of others. TSgt Davis helped me out and was there for me when I was going through a tough transitional
    period in my life, and recognized my potential even when I could not see it
    myself. Women like this pave the way for the future and inspire others to
    lead by example."

    -Staff Sgt. Arianna Ysabel Trujlllo, 423d Security Forces Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:39
    Story ID: 440548
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo
    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo
    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    England
    Women's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT