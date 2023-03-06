Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Arianna Trujillo

1. What does Women's history mean to you?



"To me, Women's History means recognizing and celebrating all the

achievements, contributions, and opportunities women have created for our

nation throughout the years. From the historic women's rights movement that fought for suffrage and the right to vote, to contemporary achievements such as winning back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, and the simple ability to serve our country, women have always played a critical role in society."





2. Why is it important that we celebrate Women's history month and it's

significance to women around the world?



"It is important we celebrate Women's History month because it's a great time to pause and reflect on how far women have come in today's day and age compared to how women used to be treated. As someone who comes from a Latino background that has accommodated to "machista" culture, I find it remarkable that I am breaking outdated generational norms and traditions, allowing me to be the independent woman I am today. I take this with me on the job as well. I remember working at the gate as a Security Forces member during my first base assignment and how little girls high-fived me and thanked me for my service. Even though it may seem like a small gesture, it meant a lot to me and gave me a sense of pride, because I did not have such experiences growing up."





3. How does woman who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an

impact on your career?



"Looking back specifically on women achieving great things in the Air Force

has definitely inspired me. Being a woman in a male-majority military has

showed me that you truly can do anything you set your mind to. I have never once felt disrespected, or made to feel any less in my military career

because I am a female. I'm not sure if I would be able to say the same if I

where to put myself in the shoes of the women who first joined the service

back in 1948. I look up to individuals like CMSgt Bass who appreciates and

recognizes Security Forces members for what they do regularly and my

previous supervisor, TSgt Davis, who has taught me a lot about leadership, a supervisor that looks out for and takes care of others. TSgt Davis helped me out and was there for me when I was going through a tough transitional

period in my life, and recognized my potential even when I could not see it

myself. Women like this pave the way for the future and inspire others to

lead by example."



-Staff Sgt. Arianna Ysabel Trujlllo, 423d Security Forces Squadron

