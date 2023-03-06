DHA’s New Senior Enlisted Leader Aims to “Make a Difference Every Day”

The Defense Health Agency welcomed U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson as the new senior enlisted leader in a ceremony at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on March 10. Johnson is the agency’s first female senior enlisted leader.

DHA Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland welcomed Johnson in her new role.

“Dedicated and inspired teams of professionals driving military health’s next evolution is the foundation of the Defense Health Agency’s priorities and … there’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll thrive as our next senior enlisted advisor,” Crosland said. “I am truly excited to have you as my battle buddy during this enormous period of opportunity.”

Before the passing of the colors signifying the leadership change, Crosland opened the ceremony by recognizing the work of former Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg.

“His positive thoughtful leadership was instrumental in the DHA’s ability to maintain focus as we executed the health care mission for the joint force,” said Crosland. “All [that] you've done for the Defense Health Agency, the Army and the Department of Defense: Our heartfelt thanks to you for your service.”

Gragg reflected on his service to the incoming senior enlisted leader: “As I turn it over to you, I was reminded of when I was sitting in that seat about three years ago, and the nervous pride and excitement that I had to be able to serve in such a complex and important and central mission for military medicine.”

Johnson then shared her dedication to improve the readiness of our forces.

“I hope that we make a difference. I hope that I make a difference while we're improving health and building readiness across the world and changing the Military Health System to where they can be—anytime, anywhere—always,” said Johnson.

She also noted her commitment to the care of the 9.6 million beneficiaries in the MHS.

“I am so honored to be able to do this and so humbled to be able to evolve health care for America’s sons and daughters,” Johnson said.

Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in October 1993 and graduated from the Medical Laboratory Apprentice Technical Training Course in December 1994. Her professional background includes positions as a clinical laboratory technician, protocol assistant for the 375th Airlift Wing Commander, and executive assistant to the Aeronautical Systems Center and Air Education and Training Command’s Command Chief Master Sergeant. In addition, she has held various leadership positions within the Air Force Medical Service. In her previous role at DHA, Johnson served as the senior enlisted leader for the DHA’s Director of Staff.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald Place, the former director of Defense Health Agency, attended the event along with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston and additional senior leaders in military medicine.

About the Defense Health Agency

DHA provides health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics and dental facilities. Established in 2013, the DHA is a combat support agency (like the Defense Intelligence Agency and Defense Logistics Agency) that provides a number of shared health services across the MHS, such as pharmacy and medical logistics, medical research and development, and health information technology systems with a goal of providing integrated and efficient service to the joint force worldwide.

The DHA’s global workforce of almost 140,000 civilians and military personnel is committed to medical excellence, health care improvement, and ensuring military personnel are ready to perform combat operations and humanitarian missions at home and abroad.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:01 Story ID: 440495 Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DHA’s New Senior Enlisted Leader Aims to “Make a Difference Every Day”, by Christopher McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.