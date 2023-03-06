Nimble Titan strengthens future multinational missile defense cooperation

Courtesy Photo | Representatives from 22 nations who convened for the Nimble Titan 24 Crisis Event...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Representatives from 22 nations who convened for the Nimble Titan 24 Crisis Event Design and Planning Workshop in Rota, Spain, from Jan. 15-25, pose for a group photo. see less | View Image Page

Rota, Spain – Seventy five representatives from 22 nations convened for the Nimble Titan 24 Crisis Event Design and Planning Workshop in Rota, Spain, from Jan. 15-25.



Hosted by the Spanish Ministry of Defence, the purpose was to build a wargaming construct and develop multinational, thought-provoking, interactive scenarios to inform strategic-level Integrated Air and Missile Defense policy development. Outputs will drive the follow-on execution event this May in Melbourne, Australia.



Nimble Titan is a global campaign of experimentation set 10 years in the future. Participants from ministries of defense and foreign affairs convene several times a year to experiment with some of the most relevant security challenges the international community will face, as adversarial missile capabilities and technologies increase in both scale and scope. Since its inception in the mid-2000s, membership has nearly tripled in size to 25 nations, highlighting the importance of addressing missile threats across regional and trans-regional boundaries and domains. Executing these international forums on behalf of U.S. Strategic Command is the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense.



Rear Adm. Ignacio Villanueva, chief of staff of the Spanish Navy fleet headquarters, opened the event with a keynote address, highlighting the importance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 2022 Strategic Concept as an essential component of its approach to deterrence.



“The political strategic level must run in parallel with operational capabilities. A capability is the sum of the military system and the will at the political level to use it. That is why I consider Nimble Titan so important, because it shows to command groups and politicians the requirements, decisions and implications of the use of IAMD,” Villanueva said. “The decision to use it must be collective, fully understood, and oriented to prevent adversaries’ missiles employment.”



Nimble Titan leverages a network of partnerships that are critical to developing multilateral solutions in an ever-changing, complex environment. These workshops focus on integrated deterrence by taking a deeper look into synchronized messaging, effective command and control, information-sharing and the integration of national capabilities within a combined architecture.



The event host, Lt. Col. Rubén García Díez of the Spanish Ministry of Defence, further reinforced IAMD’s role in integrated deterrence. “NATO defined in the last Madrid Summit its new Strategic Concept which emphasizes IAMD as an essential component of NATO´s deterrence and defence, so we must act accordingly,” Díez said. “Thus, Spain is a strong contributor to the Allied IAMD effort and shares the burden of the international community in order to be prepared for uncertain and complex future IAMD threats.”