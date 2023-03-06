Puppies & Pi(e) wags the tail of story time participants

Photo By Sharilyn Wells | Military working dog, Arkansas, stands on her handler, Sgt. Martin Daniels, 550th...... read more read more Photo By Sharilyn Wells | Military working dog, Arkansas, stands on her handler, Sgt. Martin Daniels, 550th Military Working Dog Detachment during Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library National Pi Day Celebration. The event was full of dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie during their Puppies & Pi(e) story time, March 14. (Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – What does the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, puppies, and pie have in common? Fort Bragg’s Throckmorton Library children’s story time, Puppies & Pi(e), celebrated on March 14.

The library celebrated National Pi Day with dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie.

“We are encouraging fun with literacy,” said Natasha Dass-Ford, chief librarian. “It’s all about promoting reading and what better way than having fun with it?”

Therapy dogs from Fayetteville Love on a Leash and Alliance of Therapy Dogs provided many giggles, cuddles and licks to the over 400 attendees. Military working dog, Arkansas, and her handler Sgt. Martin Daniels with the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, wowed the audience with an obedience demonstration full of movement techniques, leaps, and tricks.

When asked how the theme was created, Rebecca Mercado, the librarian technician that planned the event, explained she had seen it promoted on the American Library Associate website and saw puppies and pies.

“What a cute and creative idea, why not bring it here,” smiled Mercado. “This is the first time we’ve had an event like this and we incorporated a pet supply donation drive as well.”

Those who’d like to donate have until this Saturday to donate toys, food, and other supplies here at the library. All donations will be given to Cumberland County Animal Services.

“As a working mom, I really don’t get to spend as much time as I’d like with my daughter, so I wanted to make sure we did something special for her,” said Jala Davis. “The best part was watching her interacting with the dogs and other children.”

Staff Sgt. Duhmal Morales, 35th Signal Brigade, shared the same sentiment.

“This was a great opportunity to attend story time on my lunch break with my daughter,” Morales explained. “We don’t have any dogs at home, and she had so much fun petting the dogs; I really enjoyed being able to spend time with my family.”

The event ended with delicious cherry and apple mini pies, supplied from the Defense Commissary Agency on Fort Bragg and puppy coloring pages.

For more information on upcoming events at the Throckmorton Library, go to https://bragg.armymwr.com/programs/throckmorton-library.