MILITARY STAR’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us Sweepstakes Rewards 40 More Military Winners

Photo By Marisa Conner | The MILITARY STAR card Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes paid off five...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The MILITARY STAR card Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes paid off five grand-prize winners’ entire balances and delivered statement credits of $1,000 or $500 to 35 more winners, bringing the sweepstakes’ nine-year total in balances paid to more $345,000. Read more about this year’s winners: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2lb. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In its ninth year, the MILITARY STAR® card’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us rewarded 40 members of the military community with credit statements that ranged from $500 to having their entire bill paid in full—totaling $35,000 in prizes.



During November and December, shoppers worldwide automatically earned an entry in the sweepstakes every time they used their card. The five grand-prize winners who had their balances paid off (or received a statement credit if their balance was below the grand-prize minimum of $2,500) included Army Staff Sgt. Collin Tincher, who was presented with his prize at the Grafenwoehr Exchange.



“I like the Exchange because it has everything I need and is tax-exempt,” Tincher said. “I used my MILITARY STAR card a lot when I was younger. I started up again when I started learning about building credit and have been doing that for the last year on a constant basis.”



Other grand-prize winners include:



• Army Spec. Hao Yang, who was presented with his prize at the Fort Eustis Exchange.

• Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Rhodes, who received his prize at the Fort Meade PX.

• Department of Defense educator Theresa Wright, whose win was celebrated at the Kadena Air Base Exchange.

• The spouse of an Army retiree who made the winning purchase at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange.



Ten second-place winners received $1,000 statement credits and 25 third-place winners received $500 statement credits. MILITARY STAR has awarded more than $345,000 through the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes since it began nine years ago.



“MILITARY STAR rewards the hardworking men and women who make up our military communities with everyday savings and discounts, as well as fair and flexible terms,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service senior enlisted advisor. “It’s an honor to celebrate and thank 40 military shoppers with the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Cardholders earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases, including at the commissary. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan.) Other benefits of the card include:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all food purchases at participated Exchange restaurants.

• 10% off all first-day purchases.

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (14.74%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• 0%-interest $1,000 Military Clothing Plan for active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members.



The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a card, visit any military exchange or MyECP.com.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange