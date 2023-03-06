Military history returns to Fort Knox

Lt. Cmdr. Sharon Licata interviews Maj. Michael Loveland, during the Military History Detachment Course held at the 83rd United States Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, at Fort Knox, Mar. 2, 2023. Loveland, an instructor for the MHDC, is role-playing as Capt. Nelson Kraft from Operation Anaconda. The interview exercise required Licata to create and document questions designed for historical collection. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Denise Staley.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 14:22
|Story ID:
|440361
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
