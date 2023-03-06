Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    1. What does Woman's history mean to you?

    "Women's History Month centers on the accomplishments of women both past and present who have assisted with developing and shaping this country."

    2. Why is it important that we celebrate Woman's history month and it's significance to woman around the world?

    "Representation matters! For little girls and young ladies, knowing the accomplishments that numerous women around the globe have done magnifies their perception of what is conceivable. "

    3. How does woman who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an impact on your career?

    "It gives me a sense of pride. It tells me that my opportunities are limitless and empowers me with valor, self-confidence, and determination to walk in theirs and my ancestors footsteps."

    -Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice, 423d Security Forces Squadron First Sergeant

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 12:00
    Story ID: 440340
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    England
    Woman's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT