Woman's History Month 2023: Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice

1. What does Woman's history mean to you?



"Women's History Month centers on the accomplishments of women both past and present who have assisted with developing and shaping this country."



2. Why is it important that we celebrate Woman's history month and it's significance to woman around the world?



"Representation matters! For little girls and young ladies, knowing the accomplishments that numerous women around the globe have done magnifies their perception of what is conceivable. "



3. How does woman who've achieved great things In the Air Force have an impact on your career?



"It gives me a sense of pride. It tells me that my opportunities are limitless and empowers me with valor, self-confidence, and determination to walk in theirs and my ancestors footsteps."



-Master Sgt. Sirivia Rice, 423d Security Forces Squadron First Sergeant

