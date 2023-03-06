For Steel Airmen, by Steel Airmen: 911th AW participates in 2023 Air Force Assistance Fund

This year, the 911th Airlift Wing is participating in the annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign to raise funds for charities that provide support to Air Force families in need Feb. 27 through June 16, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania.



The AFAF is a program that provides emergency financial assistance, educational support, and community programs to Airmen and Guardians as well as their families. The AFAF is a joint effort between four charitable organizations: the Air Force Aid Society, the Air Force Enlisted Village, the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, and the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation.



“The Air Force Assistance Fund is four charities that are for Air Force members, using Air Force personnel donations,” said Richard Elsbury, 911th AW violence prevention analyst. “It's for Airmen, by Airmen.”

The AFAF provides a way for active duty, reserve, guard, retirees, and civilian personnel to make voluntary contributions to charities the AFAF supports.



“This will give us an opportunity to help our fellow Airmen and Guardians when they need it most,” said Col. Bryan M. Bailey, 911th Airlift Wing commander. “The AFAF has directly improved the lives of our very own Steel Airmen.”

When the program first started back in 1942, it was only for Active Duty personnel, but is now open for the reserve and guard as well.



"As traditional reservists, they didn't qualify for a lot of aid or assistance because they're only here two days a month," said Elsbury. "So when they opened that up, that was an important thing for us at the 911th because now we have a resource to go to if somebody needs help."



Overall, the AFAF aims to support the morale and welfare of Air Force members and their families to ensure they have access to the resources they need to thrive. For more information or to donate, please visit https://www.afassistancefund.org/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 13:19 Story ID: 440274 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, For Steel Airmen, by Steel Airmen: 911th AW participates in 2023 Air Force Assistance Fund, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.