NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic to host Engineering, Construction & Designer Career Fair to Recruit, Hire Qualified Applicants

Courtesy Photo | 230313-N-ST310-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (March. 13, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic will host an Engineering, Construction and Designer Career Fair, March 15, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., in an effort to recruit and hire more than 150 qualified candidates for open positions at NAVFAC MIDLANT. The event is open to the public. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs/Released)

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) will host an Engineering, Construction and Designer Career Fair, March 15, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., in an effort to recruit and hire more than 150 qualified candidates for open positions at NAVFAC MIDLANT. The event is open to the public.



Tentative job offers may be made on-site, and applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, have a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card, and a copy of their unofficial transcripts and/or proof of licenses and certifications, if applicable. Candidates may receive up to a $5,000 incentive to join NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic based on experience level and position.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Engineering, Construction & Designer Career Fair

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5655 Greenwich Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462



“We are seeking highly motivated and qualified candidates to fill open positions at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Human Resources Director Jessica Thompson. “We are fortunate to host events such as these because it helps the command reach a wide variety of qualified candidates, and it also allows my team to provide important information about the various benefits available to federal workers.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT is recruiting in a variety of professional disciplines, to include: Architects, Construction Managers, Civil Engineers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, Fire Protection Engineers, Interior Designers, Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Project Managers, Cost Engineers, Planners, and Construction Engineering Technicians.



NAVFAC MIDLANT recruitment efforts cover job openings at all Hampton Roads installations – Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Air Station Oceana; Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Applicants may also qualify for open positions available outside Hampton Roads.



Job applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Have at least 6 months of general work experience

• Be a U.S. citizen

• Be able to pass a pre-employment screening and have no felony convictions



Job benefits include:

• Paid federal holidays

• Earn paid annual and sick leave

• Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance

• Long-Term Care Insurance

• Thrift Savings Program



Visit https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/faq/application/documents/resume/what-to-include/ for tips on how to prepare and write a federal resume. Candidates will be able to meet with Human Resources representatives at the event to discuss the application process.



Directions to event (from Interstate 264 East):

• Take I-264 East to S. Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach

• Take exit 16 from I-264 East

• Get on I-264 West

• Follow I-264 West and Exit 15 to N. Newtown Rd.

• Take exit 13-14-15 from I-264 West

• Follow N. Newtown Rd. and Greenwich Rd. to your destination (Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5655 Greenwich Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462)



Directions to event (from Interstate 264 West):

• Take I-264 West

• Continue on I-264 West to N. Newtown Rd.

• Take exit 13-14-15 from I-264 W

• Follow N. Newtown Rd. and Greenwich Rd. to your destination (Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5655 Greenwich Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462)



NAVFAC MIDLANT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For questions about the Career Fair, email NAVFACML_Jobs@us.navy.mil. For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.