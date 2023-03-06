125th JAG superintendent wins 2022 Paralegal of the Year

In just two short years as a member of the Florida Air National Guard, MSgt. Nicole Moore, a 125th Legal Office paralegal, has already made an indelible impact assisting customers and superiors alike. That’s why she’s been recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Air Reserve Component SNCO Paralegal of the Year, her second recognition, after earning the title in 2020.



As a law office superintendent, Moore manages the administrative actions for the legal office and ensures her team is trained to accomplish the mission. During the graded period, Moore led legal services for more than 1,600 multi-capable Airmen at six geographically-separated units. She oversaw the execution of 139 client consults, 74 legal assistance documents and 56 justice and admin actions.



Moore was also requested by Col. George Downs, the 125th Fighter Wing commander, to direct the Florida Air National Guard’s COVID-19 vaccine religious accommodation requests. During this time, she tracked and requested status updates from commanders, provided updates to state leaders, logged meetings, drafted memos and prepared 65 requests within three weeks to meet deadlines.



Moore credits her success to her paralegal team.



“I’m honored to win the award, but I wouldn’t have won without my team,” said Moore. “This is definitely a reflection of the entire Legal team’s work this past year.”



Moore will go on to compete against paralegals across the active-duty component for the title of best legal aide in the Air Force.

