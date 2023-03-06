President of Finland tours USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf | 230310-N-OB471-1118 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 10, 2023) The President of the Republic of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf | 230310-N-OB471-1118 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 10, 2023) The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto has discussions with the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, Commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk(JFC-NF) and U.S. 2nd Fleet, while aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), March 10, 2023. Del Toro hosted the tour for President Niinisto to discuss JFC-NF and U.S. 2nd Fleet roles and capabilities within NATO. IKE, with embarked Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO and Carrier Air Wing 3, is underway conducting routine operations in the Virginia Capes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf/Released) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and staff along with the Secretary of the Navy toured the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), March 10, 2023, after the previous week when Finland’s Parliament overwhelmingly passed all legislation necessary for joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, 78th Secretary of the Navy, hosted the tour for President Niinistö at the request of Finland’s executive office. Niinistö wanted to discuss the U.S. Navy and Joint Force Command Norfolk’s (JFCNF) roles in NATO.



“Visiting the Eisenhower has been a great experience for all of us,” said Niinistö. “When talking with your captain, we talked about responsibility, and it is very clear that each one of you [IKE Sailors] is filling his or her responsibility. I had heard earlier on that you have wonderful towns here in the United States, but I never realized you have built them at sea, too.”



Niinistö was accompanied by Ambassador Mikko Hautala, Head of Mission of Finland to the United States, and Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, Commander, JFCNF and Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. The official party arrived by U.S. Navy carrier onboard delivery (COD) transport aircraft and were greeted by Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO, before touring the ship.



“It’s difficult to realize how many capabilities a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier brings to NATO without seeing it in person,” said Del Toro. “That’s why I was pleased to offer this tour to President Niinistö. Seeing our capabilities first-hand is invaluable.”



After a meeting with Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 2 (CCSG-2), and Capt. Paul Campagna, commanding officer (CO) of IKE, in the CO’s in-port cabin, the official party received a brief from Dwyer about JFCNF capabilities. The group then toured the flight deck, bridge, hangar bay, and other operationally significant areas.



A subject matter expert welcomed the group at each location to discuss capabilities and answer any questions. Once the tour was complete, the official party flew off the ship via COD.



IKE, with embarked CCSG-2, is underway conducting routine operations in the Virginia Capes. CCSG-2 is scheduled to enter the advanced phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan in April and is comprised of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mason (DDG 87), and USS Carney (DDG 64).











Quick Facts

• IKE Carrier Strike Group will be tasked with conducting the following missions: maritime patrols, escort of commercial shipping, protection of critical maritime infrastructure, theater security co-operations and counter-piracy.

• IKE Carrier Strike Group will consist of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and guided missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Carney (DDG 64).

• IKE is currently scheduled to enter the advanced phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan in April.



