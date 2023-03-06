New Bern Military Affairs Committee Honors Service Person of the Quarter

New Bern Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachael Alboucq, a mobile facility technician assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was as the Service Person of the Quarter at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, North Carolina, March 9, 2023.
Alboucq, a Rigby, Idaho native, was recognized for her combined 80 hours of volunteer work with the Veteran’s Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden, Havelock High School, the Carteret County Animal Humane Society, and events on and off Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“I'm grateful for the Marine Corps, the city and the City Council for offering these amazing opportunities so that we can further better ourselves, our Corps, and our community,” Alboucq said.
