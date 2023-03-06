New Bern Military Affairs Committee Honors Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachael Alboucq, a mobile facility technician assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachael Alboucq, a mobile facility technician assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, center, poses with local community members and her unit leaders at the Service Person of the Quarter ceremony at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, North Carolina, March 9, 2023. The Service Person of the Quarter ceremony honored Cpl. Rachael Alboucq for her volunteer service on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and in the surrounding community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

New Bern Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachael Alboucq, a mobile facility technician assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was as the Service Person of the Quarter at the New Bern Golf and Country Club, North Carolina, March 9, 2023.



Alboucq, a Rigby, Idaho native, was recognized for her combined 80 hours of volunteer work with the Veteran’s Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden, Havelock High School, the Carteret County Animal Humane Society, and events on and off Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



“I'm grateful for the Marine Corps, the city and the City Council for offering these amazing opportunities so that we can further better ourselves, our Corps, and our community,” Alboucq said.