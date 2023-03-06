Air Force medics support U.S. - U.A.E. medical capabilities and partnership, increased readiness

Courtesy Photo | Members of the initial Trauma, Burn, and Rehabilitative Medicine team (TBRM) pose for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the initial Trauma, Burn, and Rehabilitative Medicine team (TBRM) pose for a team photo. Front row from left: Army Col. Brigilda Teneza, Army Maj. Meghan McHenry, Navy Cmdr. Jamie Fitch, Navy Cmdr. Amy White. Second row: Air Force Col. Terry Lonergan, Army Lt. Col. Joey Kamerath, Army Lt. Col. Patrick Marlow, Army Col. Rob Letizio and Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Gavitt. The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the SSMC and referral facilities within the medical network while enhancing TBRM capabilities that could someday benefit U.S. forces in the region. (Courtesy photo from SSMC Communications) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air force medical personnel are working with sister services to partner with the United Arab Emirates to enhance trauma, burn and rehabilitation capabilities within the region.



The U.S. Department of Defense has committed to sharing trauma, burn and rehabilitative medicine best practices with partners through global health engagements. Since 2019, U.S. Air Force medics have participated in the Trauma, Burn, and Rehabilitative Medicine program, or TBRM, which relies on global health engagement to share military medical knowledge. This increases readiness, enhances international military-civilian partnerships, and supports U.S. strategic priorities.



In January 2023, the U.A.E. Ministry of Defense held the first annual Emirates Military Health Conference in collaboration with Air Force medics to provide a forum for civilian and military medical specialists to exchange knowledge and skills. At this conference, the U.A.E. Armed Forces Surgeon General, Staff Brigadier Dr. Aysha Aldhaheri, emphasized the ongoing improvement of trauma care organized by the military, in partnership with the civilian sector.



“The purpose of the conference was to exchange knowledge and skills and increase military-civilian cooperation to enhance trauma, burn, and rehabilitative capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Erik DeSoucy, U.S. Air Force Trauma Surgery Deputy to the U.S. - U.A.E. TBRM team.



To support this goal, the U.S. - U.A.E. TBRM team has taken an innovative approach to enhance trauma care infrastructure at the national level, which benefits both the military and civilian sectors. The Airmen in the TBRM team work with doctors and nurses from the U.A.E. Military Health Executive Directorate, the Department of Health, and the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, which is jointly run by the U.A.E. government and the Mayo Clinic.



“The TBRM program provides a unique opportunity for Airmen to develop a trauma care system in collaboration with our partners,” said DeSoucy. “The U.S. Air Force can share our tactical combat casualty care experience to support U.A.E. improvement of its trauma care capabilities.”



At the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, the TBRM team, in collaboration with civilian partners, established a stand-alone trauma program and trained a trauma resuscitation team. They also built a massive transfusion protocol, designed a performance improvement and patient safety program, and published multiple clinical practice guidelines. As a result of these efforts, the team saw a reduction in mortality rates for trauma patients over the past two years despite an increase in trauma admissions.



“By focusing on building guidelines, how to best practice care and manage patients, and identifying opportunities for improvement in the system, the U.S. - U.A.E. TBRM team have improved the way we deliver trauma care,” said Lt. Col. Brian Gavitt, U.S. Air Force Trauma Surgery Director to the TBRM team. “It is rewarding to see our partners develop sustainable trauma care practices. When our partners focus on generating quality care, the impact is massive.”



With the established relationships at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and U.S. Central Command sharing security objectives with the U.A.E. armed forces, the potential exists in the future to have Air Force medics practicing at the SSMC while deployed in the CENTCOM region between missions.



“This would increase individual readiness and allow medics assigned to the program to maintain critical medical competencies in a setting that requires skills above and beyond those utilized at other civilian clinical currency platforms, such as navigating language and cultural differences and adapting quickly to unfamiliar settings,” said Gavitt.



Gavitt also emphasized the impact that this military-civilian cooperation has on the program and the Airmen.



“It has been a learning experience working in a trauma care system where my civilian counterparts are trained in many different pathways. Understanding what our partners’ strengths are is important for communication and partnership when we are working together to enhance TBRM capabilities to serve the needs of military and civilian populations,” said Gavitt. “This international partnership, in a [global health engagement] setting, allows for the exchange of best practices between partners and improves Airmen’s cross-cultural communications, cultural competency, and interoperability across all platforms.”



The TBRM program helps build a resilient Joint Force and develop an intra-theater military readiness platform to support the U.S. DoD and other partners if needed.



“When I am standing at the bedside of a single trauma patient, I can affect that one patient. But when we build a system around trauma care, we can affect multiple patients at a time, and that has the potential for multigenerational impact change,” said DeSoucy. “The TBRM program is an opportunity to broaden collaboration across the [Central Command] region and develop an unmatched network of partners.”



The enduring goal of the program is to establish a comprehensive and sustainable U.A.E. trauma, burn, and rehabilitative medicine capability and an intra-theater military readiness platform that supports the civilian trauma care, combat casualty care, and subsequent recovery and rehabilitation of civilians and military members.



“The TBRM team is establishing a [military-civilian] trauma care system with our U.A.E. partners to maintain skills, and to develop a robust and resilient health infrastructure for all involved. We all can appreciate that without our partners, we cannot do this by ourselves,” said DeSoucy.