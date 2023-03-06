Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset

    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown March 3,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown March 3, 2023, at sunset next to a new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks that was built at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor L.S. Black Constructors built two new barracks buildings so far in the block. The barracks are different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation.

    The new buildings are four stories and are able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    The plan, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, is to build two more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

    The Army Corps of Engineers have managed both barracks projects.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

