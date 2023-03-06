Women’s History Month Spotlight: CDR Robyn Treadwell, MC, USN

Photo By André Sobocinski | CDR Robyn Treadwell is one of about 140 psychiatrists serving in the U.S. Navy today...... read more read more Photo By André Sobocinski | CDR Robyn Treadwell is one of about 140 psychiatrists serving in the U.S. Navy today and is part of the “full-continuum of mental health care” which includes other medical providers such as psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, behavioral health technicians, primary care providers and Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDCs). Photo courtesy of CDR Treadwell. see less | View Image Page

On the morning of August 21, 2017, the destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) collided with the Liberian tanker Alnic MC leading to the deaths of 10 Sailors and injuring 48 others.



This was a traumatizing experience for the Sailors aboard the ship. In the weeks and months following the incident, Navy Medicine explored ways of ensuring McCain’s Sailors had access to mental health resources and services, after concerns with anxiety, depression, and trauma responses. Among the ship’s Fleet Mental Health (FMH) providers who provided assistance was Lt. Cmdr. Robyn Treadwell.



Now a full commander, Doctor Treadwell is one of about 140 psychiatrists serving in the U.S. Navy today and is part of the “full-continuum of mental health care” which includes other medical providers such as psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, behavioral health technicians, primary care providers and Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDCs). The continuum also includes nonmedical support such as chaplains, Fleet and Family support, Deployment Resiliency Counselors, and unit-level operational stress control and resiliency teams.



As a dedicated mental health (MH) provider aboard the McCain, Treadwell coordinated with the ship’s IDC on special cases and liaised with the it’s triad on unit-level issues – helping to ensure Sailors received the care they need.



For Cmdr. Treadwell, the value of embedded mental health (EMH) cannot be understated and remains vital for mental wellness. “Embedded providers have a cultural competency that is hard to beat and can be really helpful when something happens at the unit level, whether it is a small issue like connecting an individual to support or after a significant mishap.”



Mental health has garnered much attention across the Department of Defense since the McCain and Fitzgerald mishaps of 2017, and Cmdr. Treadwell has played a key role in strengthening the EMH program during these years. Treadwell admits, however, there was a time when psychiatry and military service were not always a chief focus for her.



While an undergraduate at Brandeis University, the Austin, Texas native studied biology, Spanish and Latin American Studies while also serving part-time as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). It was during a semester abroad while working at a rural hospital in Yaroqui, Ecuador, that her interest in medicine blossomed. She entered medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.



“I went to medical school not really knowing what specialty I wanted,” said Treadwell. “Having worked as an EMT in college and for a couple of years after college, I thought it would be Emergency Medicine, but I found that I would get lost in the patient’s thoughts and feelings which would always lead to helping them understand their primary condition.” Treadwell ultimately chose psychiatry. After an internship at Boston University, she completed her residency and fellowship at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester which she specialized in child and adolescent psychiatry.



In 2010, while in her first year of fellowship, Treadwell entered the Navy through the Financial Assistance Program (FAP). Her decision to join the Navy was linked to a family history of military service, an interest to live on a coast as well as an appreciation for the professionalism in military medicine.



“When I was considering what to do after I completed training, I thought about what types of clinical settings I liked best,” related Treadwell. “While I was in San Antonio, I rotated at the military treatment facility there. I was impressed with the confidence, efficiency and expertise of everyone I met on the team. It seemed like a natural fit.”



Like many who choose the Navy path, Cmdr. Treadwell found the opportunities for training, global living, mentorship and the chance to “give back” appealing.



“I considered it as an adventure, but at the same time a very important and serious duty to take care of service members and their families,” said Treadwell.



Cmdr. Treadwell is part of a specialty that has a long and rich history in the Navy. In the 1930s and 1940s, pioneering Navy psychiatrists George Raines, Frances Braceland, Dwight Dickinson and others built strong foundations for mental health services in the military. Raines can later be credited for helping to draft the first Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1952. When the first women physicians joined the Navy ranks in 1943, they included psychiatrists Drs. Frances Willoughby and Lucy Ozarin. Five years later, in 1948, when President Harry Truman signed the Armed Services Integration Act into law permitting women physicians to serve on active duty, it was psychiatrist Lt. Cmdr. Frances Willoughby who became the first woman physician in the regular Navy.



As a child and adolescent psychiatrist by specialty, Treadwell has served at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (2015-2018), Naval Hospital Yokosuka (2018-2021) and the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital (2021-2024).



“Whatever we can do to support children and families makes a direct impact on servicemembers and the mission,” said Treadwell. “One of the things I try to do everywhere I go is to support the generalists (Patient Care Managers, Psychiatrists, IDCs) and focus on one or two extra Mental Health skills within their scope that can use to help meet patient needs.”



In 2013, Treadwell deployed to Helmand Province Afghanistan where she served as the Combat Logistics Regiment II psychiatrist with the Concussion Restoration Care Center. The tour proved an important experience for Treadwell and offered perspective on the role of mental health in operational settings. “I really enjoyed working with the Army psychologist and a behavioral health technician and learning about the USMC as I was earning my Fleet Marine Force Warfare Officer pin,” said Treadwell. “While I was there, I was able to travel to a combat outpost and assess our medical team there as well as meet with a line CO for a patient I had just evaluated.”



Treadwell reported to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in 2021 where she served as Deputy Director of Mental Health before becoming the Medical Corps Plans and Policy Officer.



As she looks back over her career as a mental health provider in the Navy, she acknowledges that important changes have taken place for the betterment of the service.



“I think that over the last few years, mental health and wellness has been identified as a critical area of overall health across the Nation,” said Treadwell. “In addition, as new generations enter the work force and parenthood, expectations change to include a lower stigma for mental health and wellness activities.”



Cmdr. Treadwell notes that the greater access of care has also come with a greater understanding of the spectrum of care.



“I think about mental health services as a spectrum starting with talking to a friend about how to manage an issue, to seeking support from an expert like a chaplain or financial counselor, to short-term supportive care for stressful situations to managing severe depression or anxiety. There are a lot of people who enter this spectrum in the civilian and military settings,” said Treadwell. “There are other kinds of helpers and not everyone needs a clinical evaluation. For the military especially, there are lots of resources available and the best match may not always be the hospital or clinic.”



And for Treadwell, it is always about the right care, at the right level, and the right time.