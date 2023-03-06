Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders and community stakeholders meet, discuss partnership opportunities

Over 50 community leaders and stakeholders gathered at Fort Stewart’s Club Stewart Wednesday to meet with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders and subject matter experts to collaborate and share best practices as well as opportunities to partner and accomplish common goals.

“This engagement is important since Fort Stewart borders six counties and 70% of our population lives (off post) in your communities,” said Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Manny Ramirez. “It’s important that we come together share initiatives and build plans and strategize towards the future.”

The annual event, put together by the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s Plans, Analysis, and Integration directorate, allowed stakeholders from business, government, and education to see similarities between the installation and themselves in the areas of workforce development and infrastructure.

“We have a lot of parallels with our services to our communities,” said Ramirez, of the over 180 services the installation provides to his community of over 180,000 Soldiers, Families, military retirees, and civilian employees.

Those parallels provide an opportunity for community partnerships to be developed, and a primary focus of the symposium was to share how Intergovernmental Support Agreements and Defense Community Infrastructure Program grants can benefit communities outside Fort Stewart’s gates.

“This forum gives you the opportunity to help yourselves while helping the military,” said Steve Hood, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Deputy to the Garrison Commander.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield has six IGSAs in place with communities ranging from animal control services and grounds maintenance to researching the installations economic impact in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 05:50 Story ID: 440105 Location: GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders and community stakeholders meet, discuss partnership opportunities, by Christopher Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.