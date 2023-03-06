Team Rota: Military Working Dog Tara

Tara is a military working dog (MWD) assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Security Department. Her handler, Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Noelle Lutes, helped her out with the questions and provided Tara’s “voice.”



“My daily duties are searching for explosives at different areas around base for training purposes,” said Tara. “Pretty much a game of hide and seek every day…and providing visual deterrent for security.”



Tara went to Department of Defense (DoD) training facility at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. During here training there, she learned all the techniques required to be a MWD such as obedience and detecting explosives. Tara then reported to Bahrain before moving to NAVSTA Rota in 2018. She also completed a deployment to Djibouti in 2019-2020 with Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Mequila Murarik.



Tara’s favorite thing about being stationed at Rota is, “getting to explore different areas of the base and interacting with a lot of people.”



Outside of work, Tara trains daily with her handler MA3 Lutes. Lutes teaches her new ways to search and different commands/tricks to follow.



Tara prefers Spain to Bahrain because it’s “not as hot and the people are nicer.”



A self-described “crowd favorite” with the Rota community, Tara enjoys chasing butterflies, playing, trying to find cats, or practicing her favorite trick the “spin” in her free time.

