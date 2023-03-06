NAVSTA Rota Community Members Participate in Read Across DoDEA Event

Rota Elementary School hosted its annual Read Across DoDEA event with community members from around Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota visiting classrooms to read to students, Feb. 28, 2023. As part of the National Education Association (NEA) “Read Across America” campaign, these classroom readings were part of a weeklong celebration at the school to encourage reading amongst the students.



Randy Lambert of NAVSTA Rota School Liaison Office and Rota Elementary School Information Specialist, Lauren Popadines, coordinated the community reading event. Lambert stressed the importance of having community readers come to the classroom.



“Volunteers promote the activity of reading, rather than focusing on teaching reading skills,” said Lambert. “Reading aloud to a group strengthens all kinds of literacy skills.”



Skills such as introducing students to new vocabulary, modelling fluent and expressive reading, and boasting comprehension through conversations. However, the most important factor is that it’s fun!



Both students and volunteers enjoyed the break in routine while enjoying a book together – whether an old favorite or a new one.



“Several volunteers had previous done the event (before the pandemic), and they were excited to again be able to read to students,” said Lambert. “Several of this year's participants also expressed that they would love to be included in future events like this.”



One of the volunteer readers was NAVSTA Rota Commanding Officer, Capt. Teague Suarez, who read to Dana Dufka’s second grade class. The book, “The Gruffalo,” was a big hit amongst the second graders, but the children also enjoyed asking him questions about his job and his time as a helicopter pilot.



In total, over 30 community readers came to the school to read to students from preschool through fifth grade; many of them reading to multiple classes.



Rota Elementary School’s “Read Across DoDEA” events – from this community members reading in classrooms to “drop everything and read” in the gym – promote the importance of literacy within its student population.

