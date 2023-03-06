The Search Continues for Future Corps Employees

Lynn Gibson, initiatives partner and District recruiter, started with the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, in June 2022. Though she is a newer USACE employee, her career in the private sector as a recruiter and business development professional with engineering and construction companies, has helped her bring a lot of knowledge to USACE Rock Island’s search for future Corps employees.



Gibson grew up on her family farm near Strawberry Point, Iowa. After graduating high school, she earned her education from Hawkeye Community College and University of Northern Iowa before heading into the workforce. When Gibson originally started on her career path, she never imagined the amount of people she would meet or the fascinating stories she would hear.



On the road to a career fair at the University of Wisconsin-Madison she spoke highly of her fellow Corps teammates.



“I’m always so blown away when I hear new stories about the people [I] work with.”



She also remarked on their humbleness. “My teammates don’t see how amazing they and the work they do are,” she stated. “Their tremendous humility and consistent hard work result in many of our conversations ending in ‘that’s just my job!’ It’s so much more than that, and I am so grateful they allow me to tell their stories.”



When asked about what she found most interesting about her current position with USACE, she took the opportunity to rave even more about them; “So far- the really great stories co-workers are sharing with me about their background, experiences, and goals.” The fact that Gibson chooses to not just get to know, but also highlight her colleagues, emphasizes her admiration of them as well as showcases her own talent for recruiting.



“We want to get to know them and invite them in,” she explained to the USACE Engineering and Construction employees attending the career fair with her as they moved their booth table to accommodate for a more conversational area. “See how much more open it is and how we look like we actually want to interact with the students?”



Gibson also commented, “…meeting people where they are and telling our story in whatever way matters to a varying audience remains critical. Extending that positive message to our current team members to support engagement and retention is also a key piece of successful recruitment efforts.”



Gibson has echoed the modesty of her colleagues which adds to the importance she brings to recruiting for the Rock Island District. It also shows how she is the embodiment of her favorite quote by Maya Angelou.



“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

