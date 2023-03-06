Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy wildlife

    Fort McCoy wildlife

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ducks are shown Feb. 17, 2023, at Suukjak Sep Lake in the Pine View Recreation Area at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Ducks are shown Feb. 17, 2023, at Suukjak Sep Lake in the Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Ducks are one of many species of animals found on the installation.

    Wildlife management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:32
    Story ID: 440030
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

