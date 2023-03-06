LAMAT Begins Two-Week Medical Mission in Saint Lucia

As part of U.S. Southern Command’s (USSOUTHCOM) Enduring Promise initiative, the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) began the final portion of their three-country mission with operations in Saint Lucia beginning on March 8, 2023.



The LAMAT team is composed of 29 U.S. Air Force and Army surgical and dental professionals, along with support personnel, who will provide free general and dental surgery at Saint Lucia’s Owen King European (OKEU) Hospital and the La Clery Health Centre.



“We are very happy for this gesture of philanthropy,” said Dr. Dexter James, OKEU Hospital Chief Executive Officer.



Patients have been selected by Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs in coordination with hospital medical directors, based upon the types of surgeries and procedures the U.S. Military surgeons are certified to perform. These procedures primarily include gastro-intestinal surgery such as hernia and cyst excisions, and dental services including extractions, fillings, caries stabilization and dental hygiene-related services/cleaning.



“It is important to the U.S. to provide whatever help we can to take care of people in need,” said Lt. Col. Gentry Mobley, LAMAT Mission Commander. “Our team is ready and excited to engage in Saint Lucia, whether that be in the operating theater, the dental clinic, or around the medical facilities. We also look forward to working closely with the outstanding Saint Lucian medical professionals who serve this community every day.”



U.S. medical professionals will work side-by-side with local doctors to ensure continuity of care following all surgical procedures. The team came equipped with all medicines, supplies, and equipment necessary for the operations, and will leave surplus supplies with the hospital. The team will also collaborate with local medical professionals in other activities including Emergency Medicine Training, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support training, and laparoscopy training.



The mission is part of SOUTHCOM’s medical assistance operation aimed to build partnerships, provide relief to overwhelmed medical facilities, and improve the region’s collective ability to meet complex global challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 20:45 Story ID: 439993 Location: GY Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAMAT Begins Two-Week Medical Mission in Saint Lucia, by Capt. Leah Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.