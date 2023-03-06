Humphreys Commander welcomes new Good Neighbor leadership

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Members of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys attended the People-To-People International (PTPI) Cheonan Royal Chapter’s change of responsibility ceremony, Feb. 24, to bid farewell to the outgoing president, Young-Hee Lee, and welcome the incoming president, Ki-Ung Aum.



Colonel Seth Graves, USAG Humphreys garrison commander, attended the ceremony representing the garrison leadership to show gratitude for the organization’s continued support for the Humphreys military community. In his congratulatory remarks, he thanked the former president and said he looks forward to further strengthening the long-standing friendship between the Humphreys military community and one of its Good Neighbor organizations.



“For many years, PTPI Cheonan Royal Chapter has been an excellent friend and support of the Camp Humphreys military community and (U.S. Forces Korea) through various cultural exchange programs,” said Graves. “Together, we will continue to foster and grow our relationship, building on the strength of our friendship and further enhance the (Republic of Korea-U.S.) alliance.”



The new PTPI Cheonan Royal Chapter president made pledge to make efforts to further invest in the relationship with USAG Humphreys.



“(U.S. Forces Korea) is essential for peace on the Korean Peninsula, and I am deeply appreciative of their service,” said Aum. “We are planning a combined family picnic with USFK family members and hope this event will serve as an opportunity to deepen our friendship.”



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Program strives to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance through fostering friendships with more than 20 Good Neighbor organizations. Through collaborations with the local community members, the installation aims to leave a positive, indelible mark not only on the lives of countless service members and families, but on the ones of the Korean citizens around the installation.

