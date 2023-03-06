Discover your fire within at LEAD-a-thon

The 81st Training Wing will host LEAD-A-Thon, an all-day leadership development symposium, on April 4.



The event, hosted by Dragon University, will focus on personal, professional and leadership development.



Dragon University was developed with the Enlisted Action Development Plan in mind to emphasize growth for all Airmen. In its first year, the program has seen over 800 students and hosted over 100 classes.



LEAD-a-thon attendees will complete milestones to achieve the first level of Dragon University’s four-tiered mentor program, “Wingman”, in just one day.



The event features breakout sessions with current Dragon University graduates and mentors. Senior leaders from Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and Headquarters Air Force will also deliver leadership insight to invest in Keesler’s enlisted, officer and civilian force.



“We couldn’t be more excited for this inaugural year of LEAD-a-thon,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lance Power, 81st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. “Both this event and Dragon University are our way of investing in those who invest in others.”



To sign up for LEAD-a-thon, please contact Master Sgt. Shenelka De Gannes by March 27.

