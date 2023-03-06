Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Discover your fire within at LEAD-a-thon

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 81st Training Wing will host LEAD-A-Thon, an all-day leadership development symposium, on April 4.

    The event, hosted by Dragon University, will focus on personal, professional and leadership development.

    Dragon University was developed with the Enlisted Action Development Plan in mind to emphasize growth for all Airmen. In its first year, the program has seen over 800 students and hosted over 100 classes.

    LEAD-a-thon attendees will complete milestones to achieve the first level of Dragon University’s four-tiered mentor program, “Wingman”, in just one day.

    The event features breakout sessions with current Dragon University graduates and mentors. Senior leaders from Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and Headquarters Air Force will also deliver leadership insight to invest in Keesler’s enlisted, officer and civilian force.

    “We couldn’t be more excited for this inaugural year of LEAD-a-thon,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lance Power, 81st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. “Both this event and Dragon University are our way of investing in those who invest in others.”

    To sign up for LEAD-a-thon, please contact Master Sgt. Shenelka De Gannes by March 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 17:22
    Story ID: 439985
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discover your fire within at LEAD-a-thon, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Dragon University
    Keesler Professional Development Center
    LEAD-a-thon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT