K-9 Veterans day is a day to honor the service, courage and sacrifice of military working dogs. MWDs are trained for many purposes such as tracking, attacking, detecting explosives, search and rescue missions and safeguarding Airmen and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 17:17
|Story ID:
|439984
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWDs recognized for “pawsome” contributions during K-9 Veterans Day, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT