MWDs recognized for “pawsome” contributions during K-9 Veterans Day

K-9 Veterans day is a day to honor the service, courage and sacrifice of military working dogs. MWDs are trained for many purposes such as tracking, attacking, detecting explosives, search and rescue missions and safeguarding Airmen and their families.

