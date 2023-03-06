Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Celebrates Women's History Month, International Women's Day

    03.08.2023

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    By Aisha Lomax
    WRNMMC Command Communications
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) joins in the celebration of Women’s History Month during March with an interactive exhibit on display in the lobby of Building 19 (America Zone).
    The exhibit opened March 8, International Women’s Day.
    “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” is this year’s theme for Women’s History Month. The theme provides the opportunity for women to share their stories, but also recognizes women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling.
    “Her Hope, Your Story: Community Art Installation In Honor of Women’s History Month at WRNMMC,” is the title of the exhibit at WRNMMC, which allows people to share stories of women in their lives who have been inspirational.
    Women, both military and civilians, have made numerous contributions to the Military Health System and the care it provides, and Women History Month also provides the opportunity to celebrate those contributions.
    People are encouraged to share stories of women, their histories and accomplishments on social media using #Women’s History Month and #MHS Women.

    Women's History Month
    International Women's Day
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

