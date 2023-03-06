From loading bombs to building bonds; Young named new Yellow Ribbon Coordinator

From loading bombs to building bonds, for the last 11 years of her career, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Destiny Young has spent her time at the 307th Maintenance Squadron. But this all changed with a simple e-mail.

A position as the Yellow Ribbon Coordinator had opened at the 307th Bomb Wing. In the e-mail, the requirements listed a military biography, letter of intent, enlisted performance reports, and a passing fitness assessment score for the last 12 months. Young had yet to prepare, so she got to work.

She completed and submitted her package. Then, she participated in interviews at the next Unit Training Assembly and got the job the following afternoon.

The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program helps many U.S. military members and their families throughout their deployment cycles. They provide resources and classes to service members and their families to explain what to expect from a deployment and help returning members get reacquainted with life back in the states.

"What really drew me was the opportunity that will be available with the experience that I will gain by doing the Yellow Ribbon Program," Young said.

Young is now in charge of planning events, ensuring a clear line of communication between herself and other participating representatives and members, and preparing and planning for the next event.

"I have yet to be a part of a yellow ribbon event, but what I can say is I am looking forward to making the experience of the yellow ribbon event an eventful and stressless experience for the families," Young said, "The part this event plays is something the member and their families can look forward to."

Although Young is new, she already has plans for the Yellow Ribbon Program moving forward. She plans to apply what she learned in her diverse training experiences to help make everything run more efficiently.

The Yellow Ribbon Program is one of the many unique positions the military has to offer. Several career-broadening opportunities like Yellow Ribbon are constantly opening up, and it's just a matter of seeking them out. Airmen can find opportunities in several places like e-mail, wing news, and by speaking with their supervisors.

Young recommended that if Airmen are interested in one of these positions, always keep an eye out.

"I would recommend having your stuff together, even a military bio tailored and updated, even if you don't think you need it. Even do your resume, just in case," said Young. "And just go for it even if you don't think you qualify."

