JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 7, 2023) – Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio hosted a visit from Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Allen and staff of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 10:38
|Story ID:
|439928
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|OAK RIDGE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS
