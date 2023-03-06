Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 7, 2023) – Dr. Yoon Hwang, a...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 7, 2023) – Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio hosted a visit from Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Allen and staff of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 10:38
    Story ID: 439928
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: OAK RIDGE, TN, US
    Hometown: SAN ANGELO, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    Military Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT