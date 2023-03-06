NAMRU San Antonio hosts NMTSC

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 7, 2023) – Dr. Yoon Hwang, a...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 7, 2023) – Dr. Yoon Hwang, a research microbiologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Maxillofacial Injury and Disease Department, joined by Chief Science Director Dr. Sylvain Cardin, briefs his research on a Novel Dental Amalgam Filter to Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Allen and staff of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) during a tour of NAMRU San Antonio facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 7, 2023) – Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio hosted a visit from Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Allen and staff of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.