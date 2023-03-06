Women’s History Month spotlight: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ First Sergeant

Courtesy Photo | 1st Sgt. Ronelle Wallace-Robinson, first sergeant for Headquarters & Headquarters...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Sgt. Ronelle Wallace-Robinson, first sergeant for Headquarters & Headquarters Company at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, has served in the Army for the past 23 years. “The Army made me more disciplined, but it also helped keep me grounded and reminded me of the important things in life,“ she said. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – From the Revolutionary War to more current days, women have played a vital role in the Army, putting the needs of the nation above their own. March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women to American History and the U.S. Army.



President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation dedicating March as Women’s History Month on March 16, 1987.



“Women have fought for moral and social reform and have taken part in and led many great social and political movements of our land,” the proclamation reads. “Women have served our nation with valor and distinction during wartime, nursing the wounded, piloting airplanes, performing vital jobs in defense plants," it continues.



This month, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is highlighting 1st Sgt. Ronelle Wallace-Robinson, first sergeant for Headquarters & Headquarters Company at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern.



“To me, just being a woman requires strength,” she said. “We are still having ‘first woman ever to do this’ conversations today, so, to wake up and find yourself in a body of a female or even identifying as a female means you have to be prepared for what lies ahead.”



In her current position, Wallace-Robinson advises the company commander. She is also responsible for the accountability, training, and overall welfare of the Soldiers within the company and their families.



Born and raised in the Caribbean Island of Dominica (not to be confused with the Dominican Republic), Wallace-Robinson moved to the United States about six months before joining the U.S. Army. At the time, both her father and uncle were both already serving in the Army.



“I was working and attending the local community college, but I did not have a clear path ahead of what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. “I was approached by a recruiter who explained to me the benefits of enlisting, and I decided to join so I could receive the Montgomery GI Bill.” The MGIB provides up to 36 months of education benefits to service members for educational or vocational programs.



Wallace-Robinson has served in the Army for the past 23 years.

Her first assignment was as a 92Y, unit supply specialist at Fort Hood, Texas. Other significant assignments include working as an 92Y instructor/writer at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia, and as a contracting officer representative at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



This is her second tour in Germany. She was previously stationed at McCully Barracks in Wackernheim. Over the course of her career, she has deployed several times, once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.



To Wallace-Robinson, obtaining the rank of first sergeant is one of the most important goals she has achieved while in the Army because only a small percentage of Soldiers earn and get to wear such rank.



“Being able to educate the next generation of Soldiers who will someday replace me is important to me because it is my way of giving back to the Quartermaster Corps and the Army,” she said.



Growing up, she was inspired by women such as Prime Minister Mary Eugina Charles, the first female lawyer and first and only (to date) prime minister in Dominica.



“She was a true trailblazer,” said Wallace-Robinson.



The Army has shaped the choices she made since enlisting, and overall, the course of her life.



“The Army made me more disciplined, but it also helped keep me grounded and reminded me of the important things in life,” she said.



Wallace-Robinson is aware that female Soldiers face particular challenges.



“Making decisions about their professional paths after becoming pregnant is probably the biggest challenge encountered,” she said. “I was fortunate to have the love and assistance of my parents, who helped me co-parent my son while I was deployed, as well as any other time I had to be away. Even though it was still challenging, I came to realize that if it wasn’t for them, I would have not been able to stay in the Army for so long.”



She said that her family made many sacrifices during her time serving but is happy that the Army has enabled her to give back to them – giving them the good life they deserve.



She is also a strong supporter of the ‘Battle Buddy System’.



“The Battle Buddy concept has stuck with me all these years,” she said. “It is important you always let someone know your whereabouts – I try to keep my husband informed at all times, and ask my closest girlfriends to let me know where they are going and who they will be hanging out with.”



Some of the women who Wallace-Robinson currently admires are her sisters – Chief Petty Officer Tashika Garraway, Dawnette Wallace and Dellita Berry.



“They all moved to the United States in their teens and have embraced the opportunities afforded to them,” she said. “My ‘bonus’ daughter, Adelshia Robinson, also makes me very proud. She became a military child when her dad and I got married. She had to switch schools when we moved to Germany, but that didn’t stop her from excelling academically at her new school.”



As a female Army leader, Wallace-Robinson has some words of advice for new generations of Soldiers.



“First and foremost, practice empathy and be approachable. Remember – we all have different backgrounds. Remain true to yourself and never compromise who you are,” she said.



“Take advantage of the opportunities that are afforded to you and always make your family your number one priority.”