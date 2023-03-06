Corpus Christi Army Depot participates in AMC’s OIB War Games

Courtesy Photo | Thomas Sandoval, director of Production Engineering and Deputy and Chief Operations...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Thomas Sandoval, director of Production Engineering and Deputy and Chief Operations Officer, Roderick Benson talk Organic Industrial Base’s modernization investments. see less | View Image Page

Corpus Christi, Texas — Historically, military war games are used to train leaders in tactical and strategic decision making, as well as help predict trends in future battles. The 2023 Army Materiel Command War Games were held Jan. 24-26 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama for basically the same objective, but applied to the Organic Industrial Base’s modernization investments.



CCAD’s Deputy and Chief Operations Officer, Roderick Benson, along with Thomas Sandoval, director of Production Engineering, represented CCAD at the war games while other CCAD team members held a virtual presence.

AMC’s OIB consists of multiple depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants, which manufacture and reset Army equipment, generating readiness and operational capability around the world. CCAD is listed among the depots and is the world’s premier helicopter and component repair and remanufacture facility.



Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general and Timothy Goddette, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for sustainment, said the key takeaways to the OIB entities were improved collaboration and synchronization between internal and external organizations/stakeholders on future OIB requirements, and prioritization based on resourcing risks and impacts.



“We are going to ensure we are looking at the removal of antiquated projects that are taking up space in our facilities,” said Whicker. “We want to posture ourselves for the projects taking place now and in the future.”

CCAD started its multi-year modernization journey in 2020 by upgrading existing aircraft hangars, constructing new buildings, and restoring portions of its facilities that will not be demolished.



Completed Projects:

• Hangar Renovations (2020)

• Aircraft Corrosion Control Facility (2020/2021)

• Dynamic Component Repair Facility (2021)

• Composite Shop Renovation (2021)



Upcoming Projects:

• Additional Hangar Renovations

• Dynamic Component Repair Facility

• Aircraft Remanufacturing Facility



Sustainment must keep pace with every modernization effort to maintain a strategic advantage over our adversaries. Benson said, “Current designs facilitate present and future workload. For future projects, it will be critical to get designs completed and be shovel ready.”



The Army relies on the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, and AMC to lead OIB modernization.



“More complete and stable designs are a recipe for projects that stay on schedule and cost,” Benson continued, from the perspective of CCAD’s fluidity, “Overall, we are in a good position; however, we should find ways to reduce maintenance costs in our facilities.”



The OIB Modernization Implementation Plan outlines the Army’s way forward to bring the OIB into the 21st century while infusing industry’s best practices and refining human resource management structures to maximize the skills and capabilities of the workforce.