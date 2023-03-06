NAVFAC Announces 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award Winners

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and chief of Civil Engineers, announced the selection of the 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award recipients. The award is presented annually to individuals that best personify a career of service, selflessness and dedication to NAVFAC, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE), or any subordinate units.



“Our NAVFAC civilian employees bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization and our Navy,” VanderLey said. “They provide a level of dedication and leadership that is critical to mission success.”



Peggy B. Craig served as special assistant to the commander, NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers, and 48 years in civil service with the Navy. During her distinguished career, she exemplified commitment and a tireless dedication to mentoring, developing, uniting and connecting members of the NAVFAC community.



The 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service recipients are: Rodney Milley, Jr., of NAVFAC Washington, David Chavez of NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC), and Antonio Cruz of NAVFAC Marianas.



Milley, a 29-year NAVFAC employee, is the utilities branch head who led his team in implementing major energy saving initiatives at the United States Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity, Annapolis that resulted in a cost reduction of over $1.6M per year, with a return on investment of five years.



Chavez, a program manager and supervisor for several Navy Occupational Safety and Health engineering programs, and was responsible for positive and enduring impacts for mishap prevention and hazard abatement, industrial ventilation, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead, and radon programs. Chavez has dedicated more than 35 years of federal civil service with NAVFAC.



Cruz has served with NAVFAC for 38 years, and is the primary force behind the positive culture of inclusion and diversity found within the NAVFAC Marianas team. Cruz was praised for his leadership style, focus on valuing people, listening skills, and trust, as well as his dedication to quality service, responses to emerging challenges, and foresight in facility maintenance and sustainment.



“This year’s recipients represent the very best of our public servants,” VanderLey said. “Each has made a positive and enduring impact to the Department of the Navy by demonstrating unqualified and exceptional professionalism, dedication to the welfare of their organizations and compassion for their colleagues for more than two decades.”



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Media/



Naval Facilities Engineering Command is the Naval Shore Facilities Command, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Become a fan at www.facebook.com/navfac, follow us at www.twitter.com/navfac, view our photostream on Flickr at http://www.flickr.com/photos/navfac, and read SEABEE Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 15:18 Story ID: 439883 Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Announces 2023 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award Winners, by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.