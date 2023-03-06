Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Executive Officer, Cmdr. Alton Smith

    Official Navy Portrait, NTAG Philadelphia XO

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan | 230306-N-WF272-1001 PHILADELPHIA (March 6, 2023) Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    CDR Alton Smith, a native of New Kent, Virginia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1995 and reported to USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) Blue Crew as a Missile Technician after completion of recruit training, MT “A” and “C” schools.

    He was commissioned through the Seaman to Admiral - 21 Program, graduating from University of Idaho in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in History and was designated as a Surface Warfare Officer.

    Operational assignments include tours with USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) as Electronic Warfare Officer, USS Monterey (CG 61) as Damage Control Assistant, USS Kauffman (FFG 59) as Combat Systems Officer, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 as Combat Systems Officer, and most recently as Executive Officer aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Gold Crew.

    His shore assignments include Associate Professor of Naval Science at NROTCU University of Idaho and Surface Warfare Instructor at Tactical Training Group Atlantic. He completed graduate studies at University of Idaho in 2012, earning a Master’s of Arts in History.

    His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), and various individual and unit campaign awards.

