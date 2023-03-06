Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval

    FORT POLK, LA

    03.07.2023

    Story by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation and primary care certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

    The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

    “As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend BJACH for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

    Ria Moore, The Joint Commission coordinator for BJACH, said this accreditation illustrates compliance with Defense Health Agency, as well as state and federal regulations regarding patient safety.

    “The TJC is an independent, not-for-profit organization and is the nation’s oldest, most respected and largest accrediting body in healthcare,” she said. “Earning accreditation shows we are doing the right thing at the right time, even when no is looking, to ensure ‘We Provide the Best’ and safest care to our patients.”

    Stacy Hall, chief of quality management for BJACH, said the hospital is inspected every three years for regular accreditation.

    “Obtaining accreditation from The Joint Commission demonstrates a commitment and affirmation to our patients and community that our organization can be trusted to provide safe, high quality healthcare services,” she said. “The Gold Seal of Approval signifies Joint Commission Accreditation and is the highest award an organization can receive. It symbolizes that organization’s commitment to patient compliance, safety and standards. Organizations that bear TJC’s Gold Seal are fully certified and are the most reliable and quality healthcare providers and staffing partners.”

    Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, hospital commander, said TJC accreditation demonstrates BJACH’s dedication to safe, quality patient care.

    “Being awarded our accreditation by this external organization speaks to the high quality of care our team endeavors to provide,” he said. “The BJACH team got through this survey with a very few low-risk findings. This accomplishment demonstrates the daily hard work and dedication of our team.”

