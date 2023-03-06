Blauwiekel Announced Calendar Year 2022 Admiral Ben Moreell Medal Winner

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey announced Lt. Cmdr. Joseph P. Blauwiekel from NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Department San Diego as this year’s ADM Ben Moreell Award winner, March 4 in Washington D.C.



“Lt. Cmdr. Blauwiekel distinguished himself through outstanding planning, engineering, and construction efforts while serving as Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Director at Naval Base San Diego,” said VanderLey. “Blauwiekel skillfully led 41 civilian and nine military construction managers, contract specialists, and engineering technicians to execute 75 contracts in a $250 million construction and facilities services programs in support of Naval Base San Diego. His leadership was pivotal in delivery of a $100 million pier replacement military construction project in an environment with significant supply chain restraints. He cultivated a high-trust relationship with the prime contractors to rapidly solve materiel shortfalls and dramatically expedite production, ultimately delivering the project five months ahead of the scheduled contract completion date... Congratulations on a job well done!”



This award is presented by the Society Of American Military Engineer to an officer of the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps, active or reserve, or to a civilian employee of NAVFAC in recognition of outstanding contributions to military engineering.

