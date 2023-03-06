U.S. Air Force senior enlisted members from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, gathered for a Diamond Strong convention in Heidelberg, March 3.

The Diamond Strong convention was held for more than 30 current or aspiring first sergeants to gain knowledge from keynote speakers on leading in complex organizations, building a post COVID-19 workforce and inspiring trust.

First sergeants advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, and quality of life for Airmen and their families to ensure a mission-ready force.

“All of you in here have a foundational relationship; and that foundation is the purpose of being the diamond in a community and taking care of people,” said Todd Simmons, who is an industry leadership coach. “It needs to be deeper than just a foundational relationship.”

The convention included discussions on how Airmen at all levels of an organization must rise to the challenges of today and tomorrow within an increasingly dynamic and contested environment.

“We must win in competition,” said Lt. Col. Ronaldo Martinez, 450th Intelligence Squadron commander. “How we shape the battle space, and how we understand the environment in which we operate is key to effectively responding to our adversaries, accomplishing our mission and ultimately protecting our nation

First sergeants have a unique first-hand look at their Airmen and impact their quality of life. First sergeants can lead Airmen to become innovative thinkers, helping shape the Air Forces future battlefield.

“Great philosophers, and thinkers throughout the ages learned and created dialogue in Heidelberg,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nathaniel Perry Jr., Air Force first sergeant special duty manager. “Dialogue is when we share ideas; a collection of ideas together. This will help us stay on top.”

As first sergeants develop their skills in leadership, they simultaneously grow their community. Having conventions like Diamond Strong keeps our forces mission-ready.

“I have to make sure that we take the time to thank all our guests today,” said Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelly, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, during closing remarks. “Thank you so much for pouring so much into our teammates.”

