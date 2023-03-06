28th ID hosts Building Strong and Ready Teams seminar in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait -- Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division attended a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) seminar held at the Grand Hyatt Kuwait on February 10, 2023.



The event was hosted by Lt. Col. Ryan C. Kraus, the Division Chaplain, and Sgt. 1st Class Phillip R. Grant, Senior Religious Affairs Noncommissioned officer, both with the 28th ID.



BSRT is a command directed, chaplain led, community partnered effort that strengthens spiritual readiness for all Soldiers of all ranks and their families.



“It helps us keep our eyes on what is important in our lives, and it gives us additional tools to help connect with the most important people in our lives,” said Grant.



The program is replacing Strong Bonds, which was geared more towards spouses and families. During BSRT, Soldiers profited from relationship education and skills training in an environment that promotes community and inspires hope.



“I enjoyed seeing this come from this just simply referring to relationships between spouses to grow into something more applicable to teams within the military,” said Sgt. Jordan Kio, Religious Affairs NCO with the 28th ID.



The seminar's main topic was how to enhance all kinds of relationships, including those with family, friends, and coworkers. Videos, texts, personality tests, and open discussion were ways that Krause and Grant guided the seminar.



“I loved how the focus was on how we can be a better force, working together, and incorporate those same principles into making our relationships stronger,” said Kio. “I think that this is a very effective way for us, not only to interact with individuals on a more intimate level, but also to inform the command in a way that is objective, measurable, and give some pointed feedback.”



Kraus also said that it’s a good opportunity for Soldiers to reflect on what helps them feel loved as individuals and also in ways we can better show love to those we care about.



“We’re in relationships to be encouraged, to be nurtured, to feel loved and this just gives us really useful tools to make sure that we’re showing love to those we care about,” says Kraus.



It is important to get to know your fellow soldiers and create relationships that will last a lifetime, said Krause. Finding novel ways to accomplish that can help strengthen those relationships, increase the mission's effectiveness, and boost everyone's wellbeing and morale.



“I’m grateful that the U.S. Army has provided a way for us to do this in a deployed environment,” said Grant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 07:17 Story ID: 439832 Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28th ID hosts Building Strong and Ready Teams seminar in Kuwait, by SSG Gabriel Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.