MSC Assists with Return of Army Equipment

Photo By Christina Johnson | U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) worked closely with...... read more read more

Photo By Christina Johnson | U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) worked closely with representatives of the U.S. Army's 838th Transportation Battalion to move 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 CD ABCT) equipment from Poland to Texas. Willie Jones, MSCEURAF marine transport specialist (left) monitors the movement of an Army vehicle onto the the American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (ARC) Endurance, a ship on-hire to Military Sealift Command with the capability to provide transport of heavy vehicles. Also pictured are H.V. "Tres" Scales, 838th Transportation Battalion lead marine cargo specialist (center), and the vessel's Safety representative. (U.S. Navy photo released/Christina Johnson) see less | View Image Page