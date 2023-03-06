MSC Assists with Return of Army Equipment

U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) worked closely with representatives of the U.S. Army's 838th Transportation Battalion to move 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 CD ABCT) equipment from Poland to Texas. The approximately 1,600 pieces of Army gear needed to be cleaned and inspected prior to loading on the American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (ARC) Endurance, a ship on-hire to Military Sealift Command with the capability to provide transport of heavy vehicles. Earlier this year, 3-1 CD ABCT personnel flew back to Fort Hood, Texas, and their gear was transferred to a containment area at the Port of Gydnia, Poland, awaiting sea transport. After a few weather delays, Endeavor was able to pull into the pier to begin loading the equipment Feb. 26.
