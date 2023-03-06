Bomber Task Force 23-2: 23rd EBS Returns to Morón

MORÓN AIR BASE, SPAIN – The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron out of Morón Air Base, Spain, began their Bomber Task Force operations Feb. 24, 2023.



BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the National Defense Strategy and familiarizes aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations.



“Our team has hit the ground running here in Morón,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks, commander, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. “We are excited to be working with our NATO Allies and Partners here in Europe again.”



On their way to the United States European Command area of responsibility, the 23rd EBS conducted a low approach flyby of 2 B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in Tallinn, Estonia, in celebration of Estonia’s Independence Day. While flying sorties in Northern Europe, the 23rd EBS participated in a bi-lateral training exercise with Royal Air Force F-35s and performed close-air-support training with Norwegian Joint-Terminal Attack Controllers.



“This week we worked hand-in-hand with our Norwegian allies to develop robust training and promote interoperability,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Cangealose, Director of Operations, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. “Exercises like these allow our aircrew to familiarize themselves with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations.”



On March 3, 2023, the 23rd EBS conducted simulated close-air-support training with French and Spanish Joint-Terminal Attack Controllers, Demonstrating and communicating NATO’s capabilities to enhance the robust collective defense posture of the Alliance. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history.

