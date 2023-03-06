Shipyard Spotlight: Command Master Chief Stephanie Canteen

As Women’s History Month, March honors and celebrates trailblazing women and their historic feats. With the recent arrival of Command Master Chief Stephanie Canteen, a new trail has been forged.



“It is believed that I am the first female to hold the role of Command Master Chief for Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said Canteen. “For a long time women weren’t allowed on ships or thought to hold certain positions in the Navy. I wouldn’t call it all bias, because men were considered stronger and men always stayed in the Navy longer and moved into those positions, but I do believe women are just as smart, resilient, strong and can handle the load as well.”



The trailblazing doesn’t stop there. This is the first time for a public shipyard to have women in the ranks of the most senior officer, Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson, and the most senior enlisted.



“I couldn’t be more proud to be working alongside Master Chief Canteen. She is the epitome of how the Navy continues to move in the right direction with an unrelenting focus on our people and creating an environment where we can do our very best,” said Wolfson. “She brings leadership, commitment, Navy knowledge and enthusiasm that our shipyard Sailors deserve. CMC is already making an impact on Sailors and civilians alike.”



A native of the New York City Bronx, Canteen worked at Alexander’s department store following high school graduation. By 1995, she realized she wanted a better life for herself and her children. Looking over options on how to provide for her family outside the city, she decided to join the Navy. Her professed love of cooking led her to become a Mess Management Specialist, now a Culinary Specialist. When Canteen first joined the Navy, she came in with the mindset that this was going to be a 20-year career and then she would retire and move on to other things. That was 28 years ago. She has since exceeded her initial goals of First Class Petty Officer and Chief Petty Officer, crediting her mother as her support system helping with childcare and predicting her daughter would go on to hold such positions as Master Chief Petty Officer. Canteen’s mother passed away in July 1015, three months after her daughter’s 20-year anniversary in the Navy.



During her 28 years of service, Canteen’s have tours consisted of NSGA Winter Harbor Maine; Patrol Squadron Four Five (VP-45); Combined Bachelor Quarters Jacksonville; USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3); NAS Jacksonville Pre-Trial Confinement Facility; USS WHIDBEY ISLAND (LSD 41); Afloat Training Group (ATG), Mayport; USS HARRY S TRUMAN (CVN 75); Strike Fighter Squadron ONE ZERO THREE (VFA-103).



“When I first received my orders to NNSY, I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ The largest command I served on at this level of leadership was onboard an aircraft with 5,000 people. The shipyard has over 900 Sailors and over 10,000 civilians, much larger than what I was ever exposed to,” said Canteen. “Then I told myself, ‘you got this’ and this was no different than any other command. I have Sailors in key positions here to do a job, whether they are a seaman recruit or up to a master chief petty officer. At this point in my career it’s not doing their job for them, but ensuring they have everything needed to perform the job and to be successful not only at NNSY, but for their entire Navy career and thereafter.”



Canteen added, “The first day I stepped onboard, I was shown nothing but love. Anything I needed from the civilian sector to the military side; it was a warm and welcoming invitation coming to the command. When you receive that from people, it makes you want to work even harder at doing your job, for them and for the success of the command.”



During her off time, Canteen enjoys cooking, eating, and listening to music as well as singing. In 2022, while serving onboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), she had opportunity to sing “America the Beautiful” on national television for Good Morning America.



In her new role, Canteen looks forward to serving the country, the Navy, the shipyard and to encourage people to treat others as a human being first, with dignity and respect. She will use the tools of listening, opening one-self, and showing what right looks like at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. “If I can impact one person, I have already made a change,” said Canteen.



“The most important thing I hope I am able to pass down to Sailors and civilians alike is to be a good person in general. To help and support each other as a team, which will foster a better work environment,” said Canteen. “I strive to show people that they matter, because it is those people who make NNSY great, and it is those same people that make me proud to be part of the team known as America’s Shipyard.”

