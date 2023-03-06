Oral Maxillofacial Surgery at Walter Reed Tops in DOD

Courtesy Photo | Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Jason Burkes is one of four surgeons from Walter Reed National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Jason Burkes is one of four surgeons from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center among the top 10 oral maxillofacial surgeons with the highest knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSA) scores and productivity in the Department of Defense. see less | View Image Page

By Aisha Lomax

WRNMMC Command Communications

March 6 is National Dentist’s Day, and an oral maxillofacial surgeon (OMFS) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) has been ranked first out of 162 OMFSs in the Department of Defense (DOD) for the number of surgical procedures completed to maintain surgical skillset for deployment.

Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Jason Burkes is one of four surgeons from WRNMMC among the top 10 OMFSs for the highest knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSA) scores and productivity in DOD. The Military Health System (MHS) uses the KSA scores as a measure of annual deployment readiness.

Burkes tops the list, followed by Army Maj. (Dr.) Richard Yim (No. 2), Navy. Cmdr. (Dr.) Leonel Perez Jr. (No. 3), and Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Jesus M. Gonzalez (No. 8).

“Walter Reed’s OMFS department is also the most productive OMFS facility in the DOD with the number of procedures completed and production totals,” Burkes said.

Oral and maxillofacial surgery is a specialty focused on reconstructive surgery of the face, facial trauma surgery, the oral cavity, head and neck, mouth, and jaws, as well as facial cosmetic surgery/facial plastic surgery including cleft lip and cleft palate surgery.

National Dentist’s Day is observed to encourage people to plan their dental visits and take care of their dental health every day. In the military, dental health of service members impacts their readiness and deployment status, which is fundamental in maintaining unit readiness.

During National Dentist's Day and throughout the year, people are encouraged to thank their dentist for helping to maintain healthy teeth and a great smile.