Women Within Saber Nation Who Tell our Stories

Spangdahlem Air Base's Women's History Month committee provided women the venue to tell their stories at a Women’s History Month kick-off and art exposition March 3.



The art exposition displayed and highlighted artwork created by female artists from the Spangdahlem community with 2023's Women's History Month theme of "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories".



“Women's History Month is significant to me because we are taking the time as a society and military to honor women and everything the women before us have done, so, today, we can do what we are doing as we continue to step out of our comfort zones”, said Capt. Allyssa Schimmoeller, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander's Action Group director. “We are setting the tone for the next generation. Having a whole month dedicated to the history of women helps us to see where we're going in the future.”



March is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of women, past and present, along with the servicewomen and civilians who paved the way to serve their nation. Women currently comprise 21 percent of active-duty members of the Department of Defense, 30 percent of DAF civilians, 27 percent of the Air Force Reserve and 22 percent of the Air National Guard. Women’s History Month is an opportunity to further highlight the value diversity brings to the Armed Forces and encourages a more inclusive environment.



“I think today's expo went beyond just women in the workforce,” said Master Sgt. Alisha Maloy, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management flight chief. “We had art from the high school students, from active-duty members and from the local community."



This year is the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to permanently serve their country. Spangdahlem AB's Women's History Month kick-off event highlights the impact women have had on Air Force history since the Act was signed in 1948.



"An important part of any heritage month is representation and seeing yourself either somewhere you haven't seen yourself before or somewhere you want to be," said Maloy. "For anyone who submitted art to be able to walk around and not only see it displayed, but also see other people view their art, I think, is just an excellent cherry on top to what Women's History Month is about.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.06.2023 11:25 Story ID: 439768 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women Within Saber Nation Who Tell our Stories, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.