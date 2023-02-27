CSO visits Air University, encourages conversation and debate from students

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visited Air University

students and faculty Feb. 27-28, 2023.



In conjunction with meeting local Guardians at a breakfast, Saltzman spent

time with students from the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, West Space Seminar, Joint Flag Officer Warfighting Course, and faculty from

across the university.



Much of Saltzman's discussions centered around the concept of competitive

endurance and the unique attributes of the space domain that must be taken into account when considering how the service will compete and achieve success in the future.



"It's about reshaping the discussion. Reshaping what's visible. Reshaping

the calculus to try to keep that first shot from happening," the general

said in discussion with SAASS about the importance of avoiding operational

surprise and denying first-mover advantage in space. "The discussion is to

get people in the right frame of mind to have that discussion related to the

space domain."



Beyond deterrence, topics of conversation included partnerships with the

commercial sector in the space domain, and how senior military leadership

needs thought leaders and Guardians who are at the tactical edge during this time of growth for the newest branch of service.



"There are rules of the game, and we need to lay those out," Saltzman said

in response to a student's question about norms of behavior in the space

domain. Saltzman explained the USSF is part of a whole-of-government

approach to developing norms of behavior. One of the ways the USSF supports these efforts is through fostering strong international partnerships and setting a positive example through responsible operations in space.



Presenting on a Theory of Success for the Space Force on the first day of

his visit, the general then returned on his second day to have more student

interaction. Day two provided the students an opportunity to challenge the

2005 SAASS graduate on his comments from the day prior, utilizing the

critical thinking of the school's space-minded students, and other

university faculty, to bring information back to space leadership.



"One of the features that distinguishes our great program is the opportunity

to not just hear from senior leaders but to engage them in productive

dialogue on critical topics," said Col. Jason Trew, the SAASS commander. "To

do that with the first SAASS alumni to reach the level of a service chief

made the event even more powerful."

