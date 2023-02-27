CSO visits Air University, encourages conversation and debate from students

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visited Air University
students and faculty Feb. 27-28, 2023.
In conjunction with meeting local Guardians at a breakfast, Saltzman spent
time with students from the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, West Space Seminar, Joint Flag Officer Warfighting Course, and faculty from
across the university.
Much of Saltzman's discussions centered around the concept of competitive
endurance and the unique attributes of the space domain that must be taken into account when considering how the service will compete and achieve success in the future.
"It's about reshaping the discussion. Reshaping what's visible. Reshaping
the calculus to try to keep that first shot from happening," the general
said in discussion with SAASS about the importance of avoiding operational
surprise and denying first-mover advantage in space. "The discussion is to
get people in the right frame of mind to have that discussion related to the
space domain."
Beyond deterrence, topics of conversation included partnerships with the
commercial sector in the space domain, and how senior military leadership
needs thought leaders and Guardians who are at the tactical edge during this time of growth for the newest branch of service.
"There are rules of the game, and we need to lay those out," Saltzman said
in response to a student's question about norms of behavior in the space
domain. Saltzman explained the USSF is part of a whole-of-government
approach to developing norms of behavior. One of the ways the USSF supports these efforts is through fostering strong international partnerships and setting a positive example through responsible operations in space.
Presenting on a Theory of Success for the Space Force on the first day of
his visit, the general then returned on his second day to have more student
interaction. Day two provided the students an opportunity to challenge the
2005 SAASS graduate on his comments from the day prior, utilizing the
critical thinking of the school's space-minded students, and other
university faculty, to bring information back to space leadership.
"One of the features that distinguishes our great program is the opportunity
to not just hear from senior leaders but to engage them in productive
dialogue on critical topics," said Col. Jason Trew, the SAASS commander. "To
do that with the first SAASS alumni to reach the level of a service chief
made the event even more powerful."
