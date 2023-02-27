Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO visits Air University, encourages conversation and debate from students

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Story by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visited Air University
    students and faculty Feb. 27-28, 2023.

    In conjunction with meeting local Guardians at a breakfast, Saltzman spent
    time with students from the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, West Space Seminar, Joint Flag Officer Warfighting Course, and faculty from
    across the university.

    Much of Saltzman's discussions centered around the concept of competitive
    endurance and the unique attributes of the space domain that must be taken into account when considering how the service will compete and achieve success in the future.

    "It's about reshaping the discussion. Reshaping what's visible. Reshaping
    the calculus to try to keep that first shot from happening," the general
    said in discussion with SAASS about the importance of avoiding operational
    surprise and denying first-mover advantage in space. "The discussion is to
    get people in the right frame of mind to have that discussion related to the
    space domain."

    Beyond deterrence, topics of conversation included partnerships with the
    commercial sector in the space domain, and how senior military leadership
    needs thought leaders and Guardians who are at the tactical edge during this time of growth for the newest branch of service.

    "There are rules of the game, and we need to lay those out," Saltzman said
    in response to a student's question about norms of behavior in the space
    domain. Saltzman explained the USSF is part of a whole-of-government
    approach to developing norms of behavior. One of the ways the USSF supports these efforts is through fostering strong international partnerships and setting a positive example through responsible operations in space.

    Presenting on a Theory of Success for the Space Force on the first day of
    his visit, the general then returned on his second day to have more student
    interaction. Day two provided the students an opportunity to challenge the
    2005 SAASS graduate on his comments from the day prior, utilizing the
    critical thinking of the school's space-minded students, and other
    university faculty, to bring information back to space leadership.

    "One of the features that distinguishes our great program is the opportunity
    to not just hear from senior leaders but to engage them in productive
    dialogue on critical topics," said Col. Jason Trew, the SAASS commander. "To
    do that with the first SAASS alumni to reach the level of a service chief
    made the event even more powerful."

