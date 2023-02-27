Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Community Leaders

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Marcos Torres, right, a bulk fuel specialist, and Sgt....... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Leadership Carteret Class of 2023 toured Marine Corps Auxiliary Field (MCALF) Bogue and various units at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 1, 2023. During their tour, the class also observed demonstrations of the Provost Marshal’s Office K-9 Unit and Aircraft, Rescue and Firefighting, toured Fleet Readiness Center East, and received overview presentations about the air station and its tenant organizations. The leadership class visited various organizations in Carteret County throughout the program, designed to provide community leaders with a forum of shared viewpoints on the county’s future needs.

    MCAS Cherry Point works with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce to foster good relations among local business leaders and communities, educating and increasing public awareness of the contributions MCAS Cherry Point and its tenants make to national defense.

