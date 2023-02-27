Building Community Leaders

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Marcos Torres, right, a bulk fuel specialist, and Sgt....... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Marcos Torres, right, a bulk fuel specialist, and Sgt. Christian Holmes, left, an aviation operations specialist, both assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, brief Leadership Carteret on the daily operations of Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, March 1, 2023. This annual program is run by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and gives local leaders, business owners, and professionals an inside look at the contributions and impacts the Marine Corps installation has on the neighboring communities. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page