Leadership Carteret Class of 2023 toured Marine Corps Auxiliary Field (MCALF) Bogue and various units at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 1, 2023. During their tour, the class also observed demonstrations of the Provost Marshal’s Office K-9 Unit and Aircraft, Rescue and Firefighting, toured Fleet Readiness Center East, and received overview presentations about the air station and its tenant organizations. The leadership class visited various organizations in Carteret County throughout the program, designed to provide community leaders with a forum of shared viewpoints on the county’s future needs.
MCAS Cherry Point works with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce to foster good relations among local business leaders and communities, educating and increasing public awareness of the contributions MCAS Cherry Point and its tenants make to national defense.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 17:30
|Story ID:
|439691
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Community Leaders, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT