Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset

    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Feb. 23,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Feb. 23, 2023, at sunset next to a new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks that was built at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor L.S. Black Constructors built two new barracks buildings so far in the block. The barracks are different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation.

    The new buildings are four stories and are able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    The plan, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, is to build two more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

    The Army Corps of Engineers have managed both barracks projects.

    Large construction projects like this barracks project also contributes to the economic impact of local communities. Fort McCoy Garrison officials said Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for FY 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.

    The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.

    “Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:08
    Story ID: 439429
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset
    New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    sunset
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    new barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT