Black History Month: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling honors lead chaplain

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — Each February, the Department of Defense (DoD) recognizes Black History Month to honor the contributions of Black Airmen throughout our Nation's history, in times of peace and conflict. During this month, JBAB also celebrates the leaders and innovators who inspire the next generation of warfighters.



From a young age, Chaplain (Air Force Lt. Col.) Meoshia Wilson, a native of Bossier City, Louisiana, wanted to serve others.



“My family was the foundation for service, for loyalty, for leadership, for giving, and for caring. They taught me to be generous with time, love, and resources, and to make a difference in other people’s lives,” she said.



Wilson, reflecting on representation during Black History Month, said “I feel honor, awe and pride when I see [U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff] General Brown. He and his family were parishioners at MacDill Air Force Base. I admired how grounded he was in the spiritual pillar then, and it is a joy to see him lead all of us now.”



Throughout her service in different Air Force bases and career fields, Wilson felt a calling to encourage others.



“One of my most meaningful postings was serving technical school students at Fort Sam Houston,” said Wilson. “Many were away from home for the first time. Their presence and potential gave me hope and joy – allowing for two-way impact.”



Years later, Wilson sometimes runs into former students.



“One is a now an active-duty chaplain at [Dover Air Force Base],” she said. “He told me ‘It’s because of you that I thought to go on active duty.’”



Wilson continued, reflecting on the last couple of years as the lead chaplain at JBAB.



“And now, I have one of the best teams of my career here at JBAB,” she said. “During [the Air Force 75th anniversary] Tattoo in September 2022, I saw the Thunderbirds fly over after the national anthem, and the scope of our broader mission hit home,” said Wilson. “God arrested me in that moment: This is the uniform, the cross, you get to wear. This is the mission you get to fulfill in [the capital]. It’s people on instruments [The Air Force Band]; it’s people in the graveyard [the Honor Guard and Air Force Chaplaincy at Arlington National Cemetery]. It’s a special mission – there is nothing else like it.”

