Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Army Sgt. Jimmy Manila, the Battery E, 3rd Air Defense Artillery noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



Manila serves as a platoon sergeant in a U.S. Indo-Pacific command THAAD Battery with a homeland defense mission. As the NCOIC of the ADA crew, Manila provides technical training and guidance to subordinates, supervises the THAAD launching station operations, is responsible for the health, welfare, training and supervision of 12 Soldiers, and is responsible for the maintenance and safety of over $4 million of equipment.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB, Manila had constructed a new training plan for his platoon. It not only increased training time by 20%, but also resulted in exemplary evaluations during the Battery Gunnery Certifications. This enhances readiness to defend homeland defense and protect 36th Wing interests. Manila’s initiative inspires others around him to do the same.



“My favorite part of my job is to teach, mentor and guide my Soldiers,” said Manila. “I also love meeting and working with new people.”



Manila’s intense dedication to his Soldiers shows through by one of them getting accepted to a software development program that will further their career outside of the Army. Manila treats his Soldiers like family, often hosting cookouts and where his Soldiers deemed his chicken the best on the island.



“It’s always important to lead by example, because how are you going to hold your Soldiers up to a standard you’re not willing to hold yourself to,” said Manila. “It also allows you to be present with them through trials and tribulations in order to accomplish a common goal.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Manila!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:46 Story ID: 439424 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Sgt. Jimmy Manila, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.