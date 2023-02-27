Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month

    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers | A Sip-n-Paint attendee paints a canvas at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 16,...... read more read more

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Moody’s African American Heritage Committee was formed in March of 2021 to promote African-American heritage and culture while facilitating meaningful relationships and networking opportunities through quality leadership.

    During Black History Month, the members of AAHC worked to accomplish just that.

    AAHC held basewide events in the month of February to celebrate African-American history, but their efforts to provide awareness and offer inclusiveness to members of the base continue year round.

    “We had fundraising events starting back in the spring of last year to jumpstart our program,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Jones, AAHC vice president. “(These events) allowed us to host our first Juneteenth event and funded what we’re doing this month for Black History.”

    In June of 2021, Juneteenth was officially acknowledged as a federal holiday. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.

    “Once the Air Force began to acknowledge Juneteenth as a federal holiday we noticed that there was a void,” Jones said. “There wasn’t much representation and we wanted to step up as a committee to ensure Moody AFB was properly educated and represented for that holiday.”

    Their efforts to educate and provide inclusiveness don't stop there.

    “Our goal is to bring awareness,” said Master Sgt. Tony Johnson, AAHC president. “We want to impact change, and as an AAHC, we have a very unique opportunity to bring a diverse group of individuals together and positively insert ourselves in different avenues."

    For example, the Sneaker Gala took place Feb. 24, and the committee reached outside of the gates for other resources to make the event a success.

    "We want to be an organization that can be utilized in regards to bridging those gaps between Moody (AFB) and the community,” he said.

    The AAHC also hopes to connect with individuals throughout the community and help remove cultural barriers.

    “It’s proven that we are people who learn from past experiences,” Johnson said. “That’s why we have all these events that highlight amazing leaders from the past and unfortunate struggles. We would be missing the mark if we didn’t put effort into learning from the past and embracing what’s going on today.”

    Both Jones and Johnson believe these events wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of their team.

    “Our committee is made up of rockstars,” Jones said. “We have people that are quarterly award winners and annual award winners. They not only excel in bringing awareness within the committee, but they’re doing great things at work … It does a great justice for the committee and the base.”

    Although Black History Month is coming to an end, AAHC is making it their mission to provide awareness and highlight the heritage and culture of African American history all year long.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 18:32
    Story ID: 439415
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAHC brings awareness for Black History Month, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month
    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month
    AAHC brings Awareness for Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    93rd AGOW
    BHM
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT