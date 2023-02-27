Barksdale supports 2023 Black History Month

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The Barksdale African American Heritage Committee hosted a Critical Conversations panel, Feb. 24, that discussed building inter-ethnic unity from a religious perspective.



“The panel was designed to educate and bring people together based upon tenants that we see in the Christian faith,” said Capt. Fred Gallop, 2nd Maintenance Group chaplain and panel member. “We also discussed solutions to a lot of the problems that we see in society around the conversation of race and ethnicity.”



The committee organized multiple discussion panels and educational events throughout February to honor and celebrate Black culture and history.



These events included a Legacy Walk, a community potluck, a formal Gala, and the “Taste of Soul” event, where participants brought dishes with cultural significance to them to share with others.



While February has more events than other months, the committee meets weekly to plan events throughout the year.



“The African American Heritage Committee is not exclusive to Black Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Kristopher Jamieson, Air Force Global Strike Command inspector general and president of the committee. “This is for everybody. We want to educate, to teach, and to empower.”



For more information on past and future African American Heritage Committee events, go to https://www.facebook.com/AfricanAmericanHeritageCommitte

